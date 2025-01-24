OFBF planning and preparing for 2025

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg

In mid-January Ohio Farm Bureau members are fresh off of setting policy, recognizing award winners and electing leaders at their Columbus annual meeting in December while simultaneously preparing for participation in the American Farm Bureau Convention in San Antonio later this month. Celebrating “Strength in Members,” nearly 350 delegates from all 88 Ohio counties Ohio Farm Bureau members gathered at the organization’s 106th annual meeting Dec. 12 and 13.

“The strength of Farm Bureau’s advocacy is planted in this truly grassroots process,” said Jack Irvin, Ohio Farm Bureau Vice President of Policy. “These two days show the passion and dedication of our members to the food and farm community.”

New policy included discussions of land use and energy at both the state and national levels, particularly when farmland is used for energy installations. Delegates proposed national policy that supports incentives for renewable energy in rural areas that prioritizes energy production on land not suitable for agricultural production.… Continue reading