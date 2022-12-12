OFBF recognizes award winners at annual meeting

Two individuals who have made significant contributions to agriculture and Farm Bureau were honored by the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. The 2022 Distinguished Service Award recipients are Judy Loudenslager of Marion County and Terry McClure of Paulding County.

Both honorees were recognized for lifetime achievements that benefited Ohio’s farming community. The awards were presented Dec. 8 in Columbus at the 104th annual meeting of Ohio Farm Bureau. Candidates for the awards are nominated by Farm Bureau volunteers, county organizations and state leaders.

Judy Loudenslager (posthumous)

The family of Judy Loudenslager was recognized at the meeting, including her husband Roy.

A native of Marion County, Judy Loudenslager and her husband, Roy, are well known in the community where the family farm continues to thrive. Many remember Judy from her term on the Ohio Farm Bureau board of trustees, where she represented the Northwest Region from 2005 to 2012. In addition to being a state Farm Bureau trustee, she was a former Marion County Farm Bureau president.… Continue reading