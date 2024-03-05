Official projection updates (finally!) and marketing challenges on the U.S. horizon

By Guil Signorini, Department of Horticulture and Crop Science, The Ohio State University

Earlier this season, we warned about the apparent optimism toward Brazil’s grain production in the 2023/24 season. Better late than never, official agencies of Brazil and the United States (CONAB and USDA, respectively) seem to have realized what we have been discussing and reviewed their projections downward. In February, CONAB revisited its forecast model for the soybean crop and reduced Brazil’s projected output to 149.4 million metric tons from 162 million in November 2023 (a 7.8% drop). USDA maintained a more conservative change, now at 156 million metric tons versus 163 million three months ago (a 4.3% reduction). Corn projections were also revisited as we anticipated. The projections fell by 4.8% (CONAB) and 3.9% (USDA), with the Brazilian entity predicting 113.7 million metric tons and the USDA forecasting 124 million in the aggregate 2023/2024 corn season.

Setting aside the (yet) considerable differences between the agencies' estimations, my concerns were directed to the interference that inflated official projections could have caused to future prices.