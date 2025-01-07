OFMA celebrates 100 years

The Ohio Fair Managers Association celebrated a century of Moving Forward at their Annual Convention in Columbus early January to kick of 2025. The four-day convention included a wide array of sessions and workshops, a concert with country music star Jo Dee Messina, 81 Ohio Fairs Queen candidates, and junior and senior fair board members from all over Ohio.

The newly crowned Ohio Fairs’ Queen was Amberly Szczerbiak from Fayette County and her court was Chloe Shellenberger (Miami County), Madelayne Lee (Wood County), Aidra Preston (Hardin County), and Mackenzie Specht (Clermont County). The 2024 Fair Queen, Leah Schuhart, was recognized for visiting 51 fairs over the summer and fall.

In addition, Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Treasurer Robert Sprague, and previous agency directors addressed delegates from Ohio's 94 county and independent fairs. Honors were awarded to individuals and organizations for outstanding service to their local fairs. Of this group, nine received the Director's Award for innovation and excellence for their progressive ideas and actions to improve and strengthen their fairs.