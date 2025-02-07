OFU elected new president, set policy at 91st Annual State Convention

The Ohio Farmers Union (OFU) held its 91st Annual State Convention on Jan. 25. Members gathered in Lima to celebrate the organization’s work in 2024 and learn from experts on tariffs, state education funding and crop price outlooks for 2025. During the event, Bryn Bird was elected as the new president, succeeding Joe Logan, who has served the organization with dedication for the past 10 years.

Bird is co-owner of Bird's Haven Farms in Granville. She is partners with her brother, Lee Bird. Bird's Haven is a multi-crop vegetable farm that also operates a community supported agriculture subscription service. Bird's Haven is a regular at area farm markets and Bryn Bird helped establish what is now the Canal Market District in Newark. Bird has a history of advocating for family farmers and local agriculture. She has been an active member of the Farmers Union for more than 10 years and has served on the National Farmers Union (NFU) policy committee.