Ohio 4-H launches CareerNext to empower youth for tomorrow’s workforce

Ohio 4-H announces the debut of CareerNext: Are You Ready?, an innovative online course designed to equip young individuals with the skills and confidence needed to excel in tomorrow’s workforce.

As the career landscape rapidly evolves, Ohio 4-H recognizes the need to prepare youth for forthcoming challenges and opportunities. CareerNext stands as a comprehensive program integrating practical knowledge, interactive modules, and real-world scenarios to empower participants to explore various career paths, hone critical skills, and make informed decisions about their future.

“CareerNext marks a significant milestone in our commitment to nurturing the personal and professional growth of Ohio’s youth,” said Kirk Bloir, state 4-H leader. “By furnishing participants with essential skills and knowledge, we empower them to carve their own paths and thrive in the swiftly evolving job market.”

Ohio 4-H is the youth development program of Ohio State University Extension, the outreach program of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.