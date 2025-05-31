Ohio Ag Net affiliate WBNO/WQCT destroyed by fire

This past holiday weekend, a fire broke out at the facilities of Ohio Ag Net affiliate WBNO/WQCT of Bryan, Ohio. Known as B-Rock 100.9 WBNO and Classic Hits Q96.5 1520, the fire reportedly took responders from six towns to put it out. The building has been deemed a total loss.

Thankfully, management of the stations report nobody was hurt in the fire and efforts are underway for a makeshift WBNO studio. There is currently no known timeline for WQCT.

The station is a pillar of the community and owner Dennis Rumsey has been a longtime friend of Ohio Ag Net, with his stations being affiliates since Ed Johnson started the ABN network.

Click here to read the full announcement from WBNO/WQCT on their Facebook page.