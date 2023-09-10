Ohio Ag Net expands reach with exciting new Lima-area radio partners

The Ohio Ag Net is excited to welcome three new Lima-area stations to our proud list of affiliates, carrying the best in Ohio ag news to a radio near you.

“We are happy to offer our listeners in Allen County and surrounding areas new options to catch their farm news and markets on local radio,” said Dale Minyo, Ag Net Communications general manager. “These stations have a strong history in the Lima area. WCIT, WDOH, and WFGF now carrying the Voice You Know with the News You Trust shows their commitment to quality coverage of the industry most important to everyone – agriculture.”

Join us in welcoming WFGF-FM 92.1 The Frog, WDOH-FM FUN 107.1, and WCIT-AM/FM The Legend on 98.5 FM and 940 AM. The stations began carrying Ohio Ag Net news and markets in early September. Tune in via the information below.

If your current station doesn’t feature the voice of Ohio Ag Net—turn the dial! … Continue reading