Ohio Ag Net job opportunity

We are looking for an accounting coordinator that will provide general business support, payroll and accounting functions and activities for Ag Net Communications. This is an exciting opportunity to work in a hybrid schedule that allows flexibility to work from home and collaborate in the office as well. Ohio Farm Bureau offers a generous benefit package that includes vacation, sick and personal time; nine observed holidays and extra time off during the Christmas and New Year Holiday; incentive bonuses and extra vacation days, a 401k retirement plan with company match; three health plans to choose from, a company provided contribution to a health savings account, dental, vision, life insurance, voluntary insurance, short-term disability, long-term disability; employee incentive plan, tuition reimbursement and bonus for employee referrals. Deadline to apply: May 26, 2023

