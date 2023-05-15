Ohio Ag Net Podcast Ep. 301

A great listen for those planting, get ready for an information-packed episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, hosted by Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg. This week, they dive into the critical topic of navigating financial challenges in agriculture in 2023, as they engage in a compelling conversation with Larry Davis from Ag Resource Management. Join them as they uncover valuable advice and insights to help farmers navigate the ever-evolving financial landscape and make informed decisions for a prosperous future.

But that’s not all—Dale Minyo visits with Dale Everman from Homan Inc. to discuss the efficient use of nutrients and the vital topic of manure management, equipment advantages, and the latest farm building trends.

Joel Penhorwood then shifts gears and connects with Cindy Layman to explore the exciting world of GrowNextGen Virtual Field Trips. Delve into the immersive experiences offered by these virtual trips, designed to ignite curiosity and promote agricultural understanding among students and educators alike.… Continue reading