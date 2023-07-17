Ohio Ag Net Podcast Ep. 308

Some of the smallest organisms have one of the largest scientific following. Hosts of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, Matt Reese, Dusty Sonnenberg, and Joel Penhorwood discuss nematode impact on crops and forests. The Society of Nematology recently met in Columbus to discuss everything from seed treatment to soybean impact and nematode’s role in our landscapes. Dr. Joe Boggs from The Ohio State University is the podcast guest to discuss poison hemlock, the dangers of wild parsnip, and economic impact of the Box Tree Moth.

Dr. George Bird from Michigan State joins the conversation to discuss his leadership in the Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition and his 40-year career in the field. From Auburn University, Dr. Kathy Lawrence talks with Dusty about the many growing trials that are benefiting growers and how nematode apply to all specialty crops, especially in the southern United States.

From the University of Illinois, Champaign Urbana, Dr.