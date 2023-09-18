Ohio Ag Net Podcast Ep. 316

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, hosts Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Dusty Sonnenburg of Ohio Ag Net talk with Elizabeth Long and Larry Davis of Ag Resource Management. They talk about agriculture finances and the input cost associated with running a farming operation. With the Farm Bill expiring soon, they also discuss important topics to pay close attention to.

More in this week’s podcast:

GrowNextGen: Dale visits Waterman Farms at The Ohio State University to talk with a teacher who utilizes the content from the GrowNextGen programming to teach interactive lessons to students in the classroom. Luke VanTilburg, MVP Dairy, LLC: Luke talks with Joel about chopping silage and the growing season leading up to the silage harvest.

Intro0:00GrowNextGen2:40Luke VanTilburg13:17Main Conversation, Elizabeth Long and Larry Davis20:57