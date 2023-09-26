Ohio Ag Net Podcast Ep. 317

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, hosts Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Dusty Sonnenburg of Ohio Ag Net talk with Rob Leeds of The Ohio State University Extension in Delaware County. They talk about agritourism and the popular rising demand of bringing consumers to the farm. Leeds talks about growing your agritourism business and the importance of them in Ohio and beyond.

More in this week’s podcast:

Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association: Matt talks with the OCWGA folks about ethanol and the Farm Bill. As September comes to an end agriculturists are eagerly waiting on a new Farm Bill to be passed. Ty Higgins, Ohio Farm Bureau: Ty and Joel talk about mental health and agriculture and the importance of breaking the stigma. Ohio Soybean Association: Patrick Knoff and Brandon Kern talk with Dusty about the U.S. EPA and changes to use of pesticides.