Ohio Ag Net Podcast Ep. 323

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, hosts Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Dusty Sonnenburg of Ohio Ag Net talk with Leah Hetrick, Ohio Farm Bureau Director of Legal Education and Member Engagement. They discuss Current Agricultural Use Value, also known as CAUV, for Ohio farmers. Nearly half of Ohio’s counties will be reevaluated this year, determining property value. Hetrick explains that farmers have recently been having questions especially regarding taxes and what it means for farmland value.

More in this week’s podcast:

Scott Fenwick, Clean Fuels Alliance American: Fenwick is the technical director and he talks about biodiesel with Dale.Morgan Anderson & National FFA Convention Update: Joel talks with newly elected Eastern Region Vice President, Morgan Anderson. He also mentions Ohio FFA highlights at the 96th National FFA Convention. Lawrence Onweller, Fulton County Farmer: He chats with Matt about slow harvest progress with high moisture levels. … Continue reading