Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 328 | Ohio Update: Deere Harvest, OFBF Annual Meeting and More

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal talks with Dan Armitage who is a freelance outdoor writer and author. Dan is a columnist for the Ohio Country Journal. He talks about deer season and an all encompassing update around the state of Ohio.

