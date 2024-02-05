Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 334 | Get Swiftie About Conservation

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Dusty Sonnenburg of Ohio Ag Net talk with Alan Sundemeier, CAP Coordinator and OSU Extension. Alan discusses the Conservation Action Project (CAP) and an upcoming program. The project started more than 35 years ago and aims to support seven counties near the Maumee River with conservation practices to protect Lake Erie.

More in this week’s podcast:

Matt Bambauer, Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed: Matt discusses grain storage and monitoring of it with the ever changing Ohio weather.

Intro0:00Matt Bambauer3:58Main Conversation, Alan Sundemeier10:25… Continue reading