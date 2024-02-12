Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 335 | Crops and Congress: Farm Bill & Crop Insurance Edition

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Dusty Sonnenburg of Ohio Ag Net talk with Larry Davis of Ag Resource Management. Larry talks about what to expect in the upcoming Farm Bill and how crop insurance will look this year. The crop insurance deadline is March 15.

More in this week’s podcast:

Matt Bowers, Dye Real Estate: Matt discusses upcoming auctions and how the price of agricultural land is still high.

Corey Farrens, Madison County Farmer: Corey talks with Dusty about the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association Corn Yield Contest as he was the overall corn yield winner. He talks about his growing practices and what led him to be the winner.

Lincoln Winner, Darke County Farmer: Lincoln talked with Dusty as he was a regional winner in the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association Corn Yield Contest. He is a junior at Versailles High School, making him the youngest winner to date.