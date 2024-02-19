Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 336 | Talking Ohio Pork Congress, feral swine challenges, and timely Farm Bill update

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg travel to the Ohio Pork Congress for an in-depth discussion with Ohio Pork Council board member, pork producer (and the owner of a new flamethrower) Nathan Schroeder alongside Josh Scramlin, the regional director of producer services of the National Pork Producers Council serving Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

Additional audio includes Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo talking with Cheryl Day, executive vice president of the Ohio Pork Council, for an update on the developing feral swine challenge in Ohio and the unique methods being discussed to control it going forward.

Dusty has a chat with Luke Crumley of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association for a timely and matter-of-fact Farm Bill update as it has a challenging road ahead in the 2024 election year.

All that and more in this week’s Ohio Ag Net Podcast!

TimeSection0:00Intro and Pork Congress Discussion2:38Cheryl Day talks Feral Swine8:50Luke Crumley talks Farm Bill23:40Back to the group at Pork Congress…