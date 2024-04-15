Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 344 | Aimpoint: Aiming to Help Farmers

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Dusty Sonnenburg of Ohio Ag Net talks with Mark Purdy, COO of Aimpoint Research. They talk about research and collecting data to help support farmers and the agri-food sector. They talk about the effects of inflation, technology, wage inflation, and more.

More in this week’s podcast:

Matt Reese, Ohio Country Jounral: Matt talks about the new AI versus old AI and what that means in agriculture today.

Kent Edwards, Erie County Farmer: Matt talks with Kent about being the Ohio wheat contest yield winner.

Intro0:00Matt Reese3:44Kent Edwards8:38Main Conversation, Mark Purdy11:39… Continue reading