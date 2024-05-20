Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 349 | This Podcast Can’t Be Beet

In this week’s Ohio Ag Net podcast, join hosts Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg as they welcome Elizabeth Long and Larry Davis from Ag Resource Management. Dive into a thorough discussion on the current state of crop profitability, the impacts of interest rates, and the ins and outs of crop insurance among other vital topics.

This episode also features valuable insights from Tadd Nicholson of Ohio Corn & Wheat, who provides an update on Carbon Intensity Scoring. Additionally, hear from Curtis Gram of Freedom Fish Farms, sharing the latest developments in his sector.

NameStartIntro and opening discussion0:00.000Tadd Nicholson of Ohio Corn and Wheat4:32.697Curtis Gram of Freedom Fish Farms15:29.729Elizabeth Long and Larry Davis of ARM22:26.882… Continue reading