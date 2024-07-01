Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 354 | EPA Lawsuits to Affect Ohio Agriculture

This week, join hosts Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg as they speak with Brandon Kern of the Ohio Soybean Association about the ongoing challenges and potential implications on agriculture with the EPA’s Endangered Species Act.

More in this week’s podcast:

Dale interviews Gordan Russell, US Head of Grains & Oilseeds at Louis Dreyfus Company, at the LDC soybean crush facility groundbreaking.

Dusty has a wrap on the Harmful Algal Bloom Forecast for Lake Erie.

Matt talks with Roger High of the Ohio Farm Bureau about new policies for Ohio’s livestock exhibitors.

Dale speaks with Abby Durheim from the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

