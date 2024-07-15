Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 356 | Steer-ing Towards Kindness at the Ohio State Fair

This week’s Ohio Ag Net podcast features the members of the Partners for Ohio Agriculture team that is gearing up for 2024 Dean’s Charity Steer Show on Tuesday, July 30 at the Ohio State Fair. The team includes the Jennings family from Clermont County, with exhibitor Kaylee Jennings showcasing her Chianina heifer, Becky. Dan Wagner, President and CEO of Farm Credit Mid-America, is the celebrity exhibitor handling Becky during the event under the tutelage of Jennings. Joining them is Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and the Ohio Ag Net Podcast. Get the inside scoop of preparations as the team has hopes of bringing home some of the top awards at the event, and, more importantly, maximizing the funds raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. Donate to support RMHC through Partners for Ohio Agriculture at: //igfn.us/vf/2024SteerShow/team/PartnersforOHAgriculture.

This week’s featured audio includes:

Matt talking to Katy Boots with Nutrien Ag Solutions about the 4Rs of nutrient management

Dale Minyo speaking with Charlie Booker with Agri Spray Drones concerning FAA compliance rules for drone spray applications.… Continue reading