Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 357 | Stories from the Ohio State Fair

This week’s episode is full of Ohio State Fair excitement! From interviews with champions to chats on this year’s successful State Fair to conversations about the fairground’s massive construction projects, this episode has it all. Join the team at one of the favorite events of the year and stay updated on its agricultural impact.

Also featured in this episode is Dale speaking with Rudi Pitzer Perry of Farm Credit Mid-America about the benefits of farm diversification and the proper steps to take towards developing your farm.

Featured audio includes conversations with:

Carole Pontious and Doug Bayliss with the Ohio State Fair Boer Goat Department

Rudi Pitzer Perry of Farm Credit Mid-America

The Ohio State Fair Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Market Wether Goat exhibitors, Maya McCoy and Braxton Method

The Ohio State Fair Sheep Department Co-Directors Pat Myers and Jim Brandt, with Roger High of the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association

The Ohio State Fair Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Market Lamb exhibitors, Ava Shroyer and Marshall Miller

