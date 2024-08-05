Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 358 | Extraordinary Times at the Ohio State Fair

The Ohio State Fair is officially wrapped up, and it was definitely one for the history books! In this episode, we recap more exciting times from the Ohio State Fair. Matt Reese and Dale Minyo of the Ohio Ag Net and Ohio’s Country Journal are here to provide all of the updates with a star-studded cast of guests, from champion livestock exhibitors to the Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Featured audio includes conversations with:

Brian Baldridge, the Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture

Betty Wingerter, who helps in the Poultry Barn at the Ohio State Fair and Allison Kinney, a long-time poultry exhibitor from Logan County

The Ohio State Fair Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Pen of Meat Chickens exhibitors, Alec Genter and Ava Hester

The Ohio State Fair Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Market Turkey exhibitors, Isabel Newman and Alex Kinney

The Ohio State Fair Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Market Barrow exhibitors, Kylie Locke and Kole Bishop

The Ohio State Fair Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Market Beef exhibitors, Annistyn Oszust and Essie McGuire

Kelly Morgan, Director of the OH-PIGS Show Circuit

Sam Roberts with United Producers

