This week’s Ohio Ag Net Podcast features Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg talking with Russ Rice from Fulton County and Matt Spillman from Stark County with a recap of the 2024 Ohio Crop Tour. Featured audio within this show includes an update of the brand new Henry County Event Center with Bailey Elchinger and Sara Shepard, as well as a look at technology and the 4Rs with Craig Houin from Sunrise Cooperative.… Continue reading