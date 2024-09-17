Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 364 – All things Farm Science Review 2024!

Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg are back in the saddle for 364th episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, giving you the inside scoop for the 2024 Farm Science Review. Barry Ward and Bruce Clevenger of Ohio State Extension join us from setup day of the Review as the group discusses the must-see items of this year’s event and the state of agriculture in 2024.

The conversations continue as Dale Minyo talks with Tadd Nicholson of Ohio Corn & Wheat about the changing world of ethanol demand and its huge impact, as well as potential, now and down the road.

We then hear from Dusty as he talks with Putnam County Farmer Jeff Duling about a new effort underway in northwest Ohio to bring hay relief to those farmers in need in drought-stricken southern Ohio. Want to get involved? Tune in to learn more.

Joel Penhorwood joins us from the tractor cab for a pair of Cab Cams.