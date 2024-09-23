Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 365 | Guard Against Harvest Fires

The 365th episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast covers all aspects of the extreme fire risk in agricultural fields this fall as an early harvest ramps up in drought-stricken fields around Ohio.

The podcast features Dee Jepsen with the Ohio State University Agricultural Safety and Health Program and Josh Lewis, Volunteer Fire Service Coordinator with the Division of the of the State Fire Marshall. In addition, we hear from the Ohio Department of Agriculture with Director Brian Baldridge and Meghan Harshbarger, John Patterson, State Executive Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency in Ohio, and Anna Hall Stroud with Paul Hall & Associates Insurance. Dusty jumps on with Scott Haerr and Wendy Osborn with Ohio Corn & Wheat talking about early harvest and trade.… Continue reading