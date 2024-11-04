Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 371 | The Power of Prayer in a Tough 2024

For many in Ohio agriculture, 2024 has been a particularly challenging year. As harvest wraps up and the season of thankfulness draws near, 2024 has offered plenty for farmers to reflect on, learn from and pray about. Please do not overlook the power of prayer in a year such as this.

On this week’s Ohio Ag Net Podcast, Matt Reese talks with Pastor Chris Reed from The Tree Church in Lancaster about the role, benefits and power of prayer in the lives of Ohio farmers agriculturalists.

Also featued in this podcast, we hear a series of beautiful farm-focused prayers from clergy from around Ohio. They include: Pastor Gregg Foxx, New Hope Church, Rawson; Pastor Dave Dooley, Napoleon Church of the Nazarene, Napoleon; an anonomous Catholic priest and pastor of a rural parish in southern Ohio; Pastor Kimberly Reese, College First Church of God, Findlay; and Pastor Wayne Downing, Goshen Friends Church, Zanesfield.… Continue reading