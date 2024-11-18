Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 373 | An Uncertain Future for Ohio’s Farmland

This week on the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, Matt Reese talks with Brian Baldridge, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, about the critical issue of farmland preservation in Ohio and its impact on the future of agriculture. Do recent exceptions to farmland easements made with good intentions open up loopholes down the road? They explore the topic in depth.

Featured audio includes:

Dale Minyo’s conversation with David Marrison of OSU Extension about key planning considerations for the year ahead.

Brock Burcham of Farm Credit Mid-America discussing strategies for preparing for 2025.

Joel Penhorwood catches up with Jeff Jostpille, a GrowNextGen teacher leader and science teacher at Fort Jennings High School, to talk about bringing agriculture into the classroom.

Matt also interviews Randy Evans of Three Valley Conservation Trust about conservation efforts in the region.

Tune in for these stories and more on this week’s podcast!… Continue reading