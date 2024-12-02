Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 374 | Christmas from Seed to Tree

On this week’s podcast, Matt Reese sits down with Dave Keener, farm manager at Timbuk Farms in Licking County, home of the Canaan Fir Tree Company. Keener shares insights into one of Ohio’s unique farms that takes Christmas trees from seed all the way to retail.

Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge discusses the Operation Evergreen Program, plus Mike Estadt with Pickaway County Extension provides a harvest recap from one of the areas hardest hit by the 2024 drought.