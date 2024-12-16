Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 376 – When Christmas arrived on Nov. 15

Celebrate the season with this heartwarming and informative Christmas episode! Matt Reese chats with Kayleigh Keller of Keller Meats in Medina County about organizing a supply convoy to help those devastated by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, an inspiring story of generosity and resilience.

Shelly Detwiler shares festive Christmas recipes to brighten your holiday table. Plus, hear a GrowNextGen update with Eric and Adele Flynn of Lorain County, who have hosted engaging virtual field trips.

Dale Minyo catches up with Wendy Osborn from Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers for an update on ethanol, and Farm Credit Mid-America’s Regional Vice President, Rudi Pitzer Perry, discusses farm diversification and its role in future success.

Plus, we round it by remembering the reason for the season as we hear a reading of the Christmas story from the Book of Luke.

Join us to get inspired and educated in this final Ohio Ag Net Podcast of 2024.