Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 377 – Ohio Soybean Review

In the first Ohio Ag Net Podcast of 2025, Dusty Sonnenberg takes a look back at the work done by the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off in 2024. Dusty visits with Steve Reinhard, an Ohio soybean farmer that just finished his term serving as Chairman of the United Soybean Board. Dusty and Steve discuss some of the important work of the USB, creating greater value for farmers with the dollars invested in the soybean check-off.

Dusty also takes a look out in the field and reviews the growing season and final harvest results with Dr. Larua Lindsey, OSU Extension Soybean and Small Grains Specialist. He then discusses plant stress and disease pressure with Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Extension Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist.