Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 378 – The life of a Japanese TV star

What would you do if you got a direct message on Instagram, and it said, “Would you like to be on a Japanese TV show?”

A. Delete it

B. Ignore it

C. Sure! I’d love to be on a Japanese TV show!

Chances are most people would overwhelmingly choose A or B. Last February, OCJ columnist Shelly Detwiler read the first line of this exact message and her first thought was that it was a scam, but she ultimately chose C, which put on track for a once in a lifetime experience on the other side of the world from her home near Plain City. Shelly shares her global culinary adventure with Matt Reese on this week’s Ohio Ag Net Podcast.

Also this week:

Matt gets an update on the status of H5N1 in dairy cattle with Shaun Wellert, D.V.M. at Ohio ATI College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at Wooster.… Continue reading