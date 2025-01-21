Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 379 – No-till and new policy

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, Matt Reese reflects on the trials and triumphs of the 2024 growing season with insights from Nathan Brause of Crawford County and Glenn Lackey of Athens County at the Ohio No-Till Conference. Dale Minyo sits down with Luke Crumley of Ohio Corn & Wheat to discuss the organization’s 2025 public policy priorities. Margaret Jodlowski of Ohio State sheds light on the evolving farm labor outlook, while Joel Penhorwood introduces us to the unique world of yak farming in Ohio through conversations with Blake Mathys of Covered Bridge Yaks and Greg Dike, president of the USYAKS Association.… Continue reading