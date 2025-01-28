Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 380 – Connecting through the Winchester Farm Exchange

This week, the Ohio Ag Net Podcast takes a closer look at the Winchester Farm Exchange, a farm-to-table grocery store featuring products from over 50 local vendors. Hosts visit with Trish Preston, co-owner of Winchester Farm Exchange, and vendors Derek Schmitt of Schmitt Farms in Fairfield County and Sarah Ison of Flourish and Roam in Clermont County. Learn how they’re bringing innovative ideas to connect farmers and consumers in the Canal Winchester region, opening new financial opportunities for many farm-to-table producers.

Also featured in this episode:

Brent Sohngen of OSU discussing the latest insights on energy.

Susan Shultz of Logan County representing the American Sheep Industry.

Taylor Embry from AgHires sharing career tips for young professionals in agriculture.

… Continue reading