Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 381 – Ohio Agribusiness Insights: Tariffs, Legislation, and Market Trends

This week’s Ohio Ag Net Podcast takes you inside the Ohio Agribusiness Association Conference, featuring conversations with OABA President & CEO Melinda Witten and Board Chair Grant Gates on key legislative wins and the impact of Trump-era tariffs.

Dusty Sonnenberg catches up with Tadd Nicholson for an update on E15, while Matt Reese brings insights from the conference, talking ag weather with Aaron Wilson of OSU Extension, market trends with Michael Reginelli of Advance Trading, and risk management strategies with Luke Wells of Professional Ag Marketing.… Continue reading