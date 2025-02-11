Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 382 – Beef, Careers, and Farm Income

This week’s Ohio Ag Net Podcast features an update from the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association with OCA President Mark Goecke of Allen County and Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

Also featured is Alyssa Heldman, student coordinator for Night for Young Professionals, followed by Taylor Embry of AgHires with insights for job seekers in agriculture.

Wrapping up the episode, Ani Katchova, Professor and Farm Income Enhancement Chair in the Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics at The Ohio State University, discusses the latest trends in farm income.… Continue reading