Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 383 – Soil fertility can help tax savings

In this week’s episode, hosts Matt Reese and Joe Everett sit down with Clint and Joe Nester of Nester Ag, LLC in Williams County to discuss how excess soil fertility can be depreciated for tax savings after purchasing farmland.

Also in this episode:

Joel Penhorwood catches up with Wendy Osborn of Ohio Corn & Wheat to recap the latest corn and wheat yield contest winners.

Matt talks with Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge and Darke County Commissioner Matt Aultman about the devastating impact of high path avian influenza in western Ohio, including an update on the human case of bird flu in Mercer County.

Jenna Reese shares insights from the Ohio Forestry Association.

