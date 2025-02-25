Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 384 – Advocacy, Innovation, and Risk Management in Ohio Agriculture

This week, the Ohio Ag Net Podcast brings you coverage from Ohio Farm Bureau’s Ag Day at the Capital, where Matt Reese catches up with Ohio Farm Bureau Trustee Vince Untied of Muskingum County and Evan Callicoat, OFBF Director of State Policy. More insights from the event come from Whitney Bowers, OFBF Director of State Policy and Grassroots Engagement.

Also featured, Dale Minyo talks with Erica Hitzhusen of GrowNextGen SECO and Kristen Ward of Farm Credit Mid-America on the importance of risk management. Plus, Joel Penhorwood hears from key voices at the signing of the new Airable Research Lab at Shawnee State University, a significant step in Ohio's agricultural innovation.