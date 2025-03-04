Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 385 – Pork Perspectives

Pork, pork, and more pork on this week’s Ohio Ag Net Podcast!

Getting updates from the recent Ohio Pork Congress, Matt Reese talks with Ohio Pork Council President Nathen Schroeder from Putman County and Josh Scramlin with the National Pork Producers Council for an entertaining and insightful discussion on all things impacting hog farmers.

Additional interviews include:

A conversation with Cheryl Day, executive vice president of the Ohio Pork Council

Jim Albaugh, the OPC Pork Industry Excellence Award winner

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins’ comments to press at the Commodity Classic

