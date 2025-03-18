Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 387 – Conversations from the trade show floor at Commodity Classic

The Commodity Classic brings together some of the biggest names in agriculture, and this episode takes you on a virtual tour of the trade show floor. Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg and Joe Everett catch up with industry leaders to hear the latest on everything from crop protection and seed innovation to ag lending and equipment advancements. Whether it’s new technologies, financing options, or the latest in biologicals, this episode has something for everyone in ag.

We kick off the podcast in an in-depth discussion with Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association’s Tadd Nicholson

Featured interviews include:

Dale Ireland, Syngenta

Gail Stratman, FMC

Jared Cox, Meristem

Pat Clay, Valent

Tara Durbin, Farm Credit

Tim Hennessy, Phyco Terra

Todd Jeffries, Seed Genetics Direct

Tony White, Bayer

Kim Tutor, BASF

David Brennan, Case IH

Andrew Luzum, Corteva

