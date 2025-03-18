Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 387 – Conversations from the trade show floor at Commodity Classic
The Commodity Classic brings together some of the biggest names in agriculture, and this episode takes you on a virtual tour of the trade show floor. Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg and Joe Everett catch up with industry leaders to hear the latest on everything from crop protection and seed innovation to ag lending and equipment advancements. Whether it’s new technologies, financing options, or the latest in biologicals, this episode has something for everyone in ag.
We kick off the podcast in an in-depth discussion with Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association’s Tadd Nicholson
Featured interviews include:
- Dale Ireland, Syngenta
- Gail Stratman, FMC
- Jared Cox, Meristem
- Pat Clay, Valent
- Tara Durbin, Farm Credit
- Tim Hennessy, Phyco Terra
- Todd Jeffries, Seed Genetics Direct
- Tony White, Bayer
- Kim Tutor, BASF
- David Brennan, Case IH
- Andrew Luzum, Corteva