Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 388 – Bryn Bird on the future of the Ohio Farmers Union and more

In this week’s Ohio Ag Net Podcast, Matt Reese catches up with newly-elected Ohio Farmers Union President Bryn Bird. They talk cross-country moves, diverse vegetable production, and family farming. Bird also shares what the union is advocating on behalf of farmers for, including strengthening regional food systems and farms.

Featured audio includes:

Dale Minyo catches up with the Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture Brian Baldridge at the Ohio Beef Expo.

Joel Penhorwood meets with the President of the Ohio Auctioneers Association Darby Walton at the Ohio Beef Expo.

Dale stops by the Farm Credit Mid-America office in Brown County to talk with Rudi Pitzer Perry during Patronage Week.

