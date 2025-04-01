Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 389 – Celebrating the best of Ohio Corn & Wheat: Yield contest winners and more

Do you know who Ohio’s “corn model” is?

According to Matt Reese in this week’s Ohio Ag Net Podcast, that model is Tyler Drewes of Wood County, a corn producer and the president of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association. Matt and Tyler catch up at the 2025 Celebration of Ohio Corn & Wheat on Feb. 4 to discuss crop genetics, grower adaptability, and year-round E-15.

Featured audio includes:

Matt talks with both the corn and wheat winners of the 2024 Yield Contest. In the Ohio corn yield contest, Kent Edwards of Erie County achieved the highest yield with 344.82 bushels per acre. Meanwhile, in the wheat contest, Aaron Stuckey of Fulton County topped the charts with 140.1286 bushels per acre. Matt asks both of them for their tricks of the trade, especially during the challenging 2024 growing season.

Dale Minyo speaks with Mike Ralph of Marion County, a corn and soybean farmer who serves on the Ohio Soybean Council Board of Trustees.

… Continue reading