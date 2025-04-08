Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 390 – Breaking Free of the Echo Chamber

In this thought-provoking episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Matt Reese is joined by Ty Higgins of Ohio Farm Bureau and Melanie Wilt of Shift•ology Communication and Clark County Commissioner.

Together, they dive into the concept of echo chambers—what they are, how they affect us, and the implications for agriculture, media, and beyond. From a tragic community crisis in Springfield to Chihuahua anecdotes and family holiday debates, the trio explores how differing perspectives shape our understanding of the world.

They also offer insights on how agriculture can better communicate across divides in an era dominated by curated information and social media algorithms. It’s a challenging yet constructive conversation about the importance of stepping outside our comfort zones.… Continue reading