Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 391 – The divide between show vs. commercial livestock

Show season is upon us, and Roger High of the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association (and a noted livestock judge himself) joins several members of the Ohio Ag Net team for a unique discussion about the trends – both differences and similarities – between commercial and show livestock. Ohio Ag Net’s Jeff Reese and Joel Penhorwood, each with unique experience in the show world from a feed and showing perspective, join OCJ’s Matt Reese for this talk about the convergence between the world of market vs. show.

How do judges walk the line between the two standards? It's a topic with many opinions, and we dive into a few of them in this episode. Tune in!