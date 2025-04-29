Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 393 – Bringing the brews to the farm

In this week’s Ohio Ag Net Podcast, Joel Penhorwood sits down with Nick Sheets, founder of Henmick Farm & Brewery in Delaware. Nick shares the story of transforming his family’s century-old farm into a thriving brewery and community destination. From the rustic charm of the 1860s barn to the commitment to locally sourced ingredients, Henmick offers a unique blend of agriculture and craft brewing. Nick discusses the vision behind Henmick, the importance of community, and the journey of reinvigorating a family legacy.​

Featured audio includes:

Cab Cam with David Phelps: Join David as he navigates the fields, offering insights into the challenges and rewards of modern farming.​

Cab Cam with Robert Gray: Robert provides a firsthand look at the intricacies of planting season, sharing experiences and techniques.​

Cab Cam with Adam and Alan Vonderhaar: In this episode, Adam and Alan discuss the dynamics of family farming and the evolving landscape of agriculture.

