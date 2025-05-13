Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 395 – Farming, Wetlands, and the Fight for Fairness

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, we’re on location in Ottawa County, where a packed barn at the Sheldon and Samantha Miller farm hosted a standout legislative meeting of the Ottawa County Farm Bureau. Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg moderates a thoughtful roundtable with farmers Sheldon Miller, Samantha Miller, Josh Behnke, and Jordan Moore as they dive into the personal and community-wide impacts of conservation programs, land use pressures, weather disasters, and the unintended consequences of federal incentives.

Later, Adam Sharp of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation reflects on the importance of civil, local conversations in shaping statewide agricultural policy.

Finally, Dale Minyo visits with Optimus Technologies CEO Colin Huwyler to learn how 100% soy biodiesel is hitting the road in real-world fleet operations, including some right here in Ohio.… Continue reading