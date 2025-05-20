Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 396 – Rebounding from the 2024 drought

The Ohio Ag Net Podcast crew heads back to southeast Ohio to talk with Morgan County cattle producers who joined us in September 2024 in the midst of an especially hard drought. Has land and more rebounded from that time? Join Dusty Sonnenberg as he talks with local livestock producers Austin Wiseman, Gary Haines, and OSU Extension Field Specialist Garth Ruff to discuss the past year.

Later on, Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo catches up with Luke Crumley of Ohio Corn & Wheat about how they and their farmer leaders are staying busy in an ever-changing policy environment.… Continue reading