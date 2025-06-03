Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 397 – Pork Leadership, Biodiesel Breakthroughs, and Smart Decisions for the Future

This episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast brings together the latest in livestock leadership, soil health, and farm policy updates impacting Ohio producers.

Dusty Sonnenberg and Joel Penhorwood lead a timely conversation with Duane Stateler and Pat Hord – two Ohio hog producers now serving in key leadership roles with the National Pork Producers Council with Stateler currently servicing as President and Hord as Vice President. They dig into major industry topics including Prop 12 implications, biosecurity threats like screwworm, and how Ohio farmers are helping shape national pork policy.

Joel also catches up with Amy Weaver of Farm Credit Mid-America to learn more about the Growing Forward Program – designed to support young, beginning, and small farmers with tailored resources and opportunities.

Then, Dusty chats with Kate Shenk, Director of Regulatory Affairs with Clean Fuels Alliance America, about compelling new research on biodiesel's benefits – findings with a major upside for Ohio's agricultural economy.