Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 399 – Drones and Determination Drive Young Ohio Farmers

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, Dusty Sonnenberg and Brianna Smith visit Baumgarte Farms to meet young agriculturalists Trevor German and Emma Burchett. The duo shares their journey back to the family farm, insights on Ohio’s Beginning Farmer Tax Credit, and how they’re leading the way with drone technology through their business Eagle Eye Agriculture in crop spraying, cover crops, and even zoo greenhouses.

Also in this episode, Dale Minyo talks ethanol awareness with Gerry Puckett of Ohio Corn & Wheat, and Joel Penhorwood checks in from Pettisville High School with ag educator Whitney Short and her experience with GrowNextGen.